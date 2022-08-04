Festivals, fireworks, celebrations and hot air balloons.
Those are on the docket for the jam-packed extended weekend in Lawrence County.
HOT AIR BALLOONS: The Western PA Balloon Quest and Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration both kick off on Thursday and run through Sunday. Both events will have large Pyrotecnico fireworks displays on Saturday night.
At Balloon Quest, the annual hot air balloon festival at Union Township’s Scotland Meadows Park, carnival rides started on Wednesday and will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The hot air balloon glow, where the balloons are tethered to the ground and light up in unison with music playing in the background, is set for 9 p.m. Thursday. Balloon launches are set for 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, 6 to 7 a.m. and p.m. on Saturday and 6 to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
All hot air balloon activities are weather permitting. That designation also includes wind direction and nearby storms as restrictions to make sure any balloon launches are done safely.
WAMPUM’s 225TH: Lawrence County’s oldest borough turns 225 — well, actually 226, but the celebration was upended last year because of COVID-19 — with a meet-and-greet event at 6 p.m. Thursday. That will include videos playing and a presentation from Commissioner Dan Vogler.
The Wampum Area Business Association Car Cruise on Main Street continues on Friday. The Dorals will perform at 8 p.m. on a stage at the borough ball field with a microbrewery on site.
Saturday’s festivities include an all-day celebration at the Wampum Community Park with carnival games, food trucks, a Pinewood Derby, cornhole tournament and bonfire. Live music will be provided by Celestial Overdrive, The Jukebox Band and the El Dorado Band.
A large Pyrotecnico fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. Sunday will feature a community picnic and worship service.
For more details, see reporter Dan Irwin’s story on the front page of Wednesday’s New Castle News or online at ncnewsonline.com.
BEST OF THE FEST: The St. Vitus Festival is no more after 37 years. Instead, Holy Spirit Parish is now beginning a new tradition of the Best of the Fest to be celebrated on the city’s South Side.
The festival, back for the first time in two years, runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature Greek and Lebanese food from St. George Greek Orthodox and St. John the Baptist Maronite churches as well as the typical Italian offerings held over from the previous St. Vitus festivals.
Aside from food, there will also be children’s activities and prizes and live local music. On Friday, the Lawrence County Brass Band plays from 4 to 5:50 p.m. and is followed by Grandview Soul from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Red Coat Band plays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is followed by The Dorals from 7 to 9 p.m.
FINAL 5K: The Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship’s fifth annual 5K race steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Neshannock High School.
The fundraiser is held in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 Neshannock graduate who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018. To date, the scholarship fund has awarded $30,000 to 30 future educators from Lawrence County.
REGATTA: Just over the border in Butler County, the annual Moraine State Park Regatta runs from Friday to Sunday with various vendors, activities, a car cruise and fireworks around 9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC: This week’s Hometown Summer Concert Series at the Riverwalk Park will feature The Wranger Band performing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night. In Pearson Park on Sunday, Justified will play classic country and contemporary Christian music from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.