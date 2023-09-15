We had a jam-packed last weekend filled with events, festivals and live music.
Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the fun. If not, there’s good news — this weekend is just as busy. There’s theater, festivals, a cleanup, craft fair, farmers markets, motorcycle benefit runs and ethnic food festivals.
ETHNIC CELEBRATIONS: Hungry? You’re in luck. The third annual Middle East Food Festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Maronite Catholic Church at 4 W. Reynolds St. Takeout is available. Meanwhile at VentiSei winery on the East Side, the Italian festival begins at 3 p.m. and includes a sauce and meatball contest. A “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kelly’s Side Door Tavern on New Butler Road.
”NEWSIES”: Disney’s “Newsies” takes to the New Castle Playhouse’s stage for performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Showtimes are at 7:30 for Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
FARMERS MARKETS: As we’ve said before, farmers markets run generally between 8 a.m. and noon in downtown New Castle, New Wilmington and Ellwood City.
LIVE MUSIC: Stan Miller Jaz will play saxophone and sing at 6 p.m. in New Wilmington’s amphitheater.
WORLD CLEANUP DAY: Want to be part of an effort making New Castle look better? DON ReClaim! is hosting a World Cleanup Day on Friday afternoon to spruce up the North Croton area of the city. RSVP’s were due Thursday, but more information can be found by emailing donreclaim@doninc.org.
MOTORCYCLE RUNS: On Saturday, there will be two motorcycle benefit rides. The 10th annual Ride for Hope leaves at 11 a.m. from New Castle Harley-Davidson on Route 422 heading toward the Pymatuming Spillway. The ride benefits Pine Valley Camp, which brings faith, family and fun to hurting youth through camp experience. New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department’s poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Mines and Meadows.
STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: In Ellwood City’s Ewing Park, a free reading festival runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Along with books, there will be food, balloon artists, face painting and horse and trolley rides.
