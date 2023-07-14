Cookouts, sales, markets, music and fireworks highlight this weekend’s slate of activities in Lawrence County.
The main attraction is Saturday’s Enon Valley Community Day, where a breakfast at 7 a.m. kicks things off before the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and parade at 10 a.m. Other activities for the whole family include a demo derby, square dancing, swing dancing and a DJ, as well as vendors, crafters, art galleries and historical displays.
The musical schedule for the Bluegrass Festival includes Echo Valley (12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) East of Enon (1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), Bits ‘n Pieces (2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), Casual Hobos (3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and an open jam session from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks cap off the day at 10 p.m.
DOWNTOWN NEW CASTLE: The downtown area is the place to be Saturday. The summer concert series is on a bye week Friday night, but the farmer’s market in its new location at the Washington Centre runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the New Castle Public Library’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale. Any remaining items will be half off from 2 to 4 p.m.
FIDDLERS: Westminster College’s Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling will host a concert Friday night at the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater off of Beechwood Avenue in New Wilmington. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and will feature student participants.
The concert ends a weeklong fiddling camp held on Westminster’s campus during which participants from all over the U.S. focus on bowing techniques, ornamentation, interpretation and rhythmic nuance, while also learning by ear and how to interpret traditional notation practices.
LIVE MUSIC: Trainwreck Country Band plays at 2 p.m. Sunday in Neshannock Township’s Pearson Park.
CONCERTS: The Pavilion at Star Lake is the place to be for the next few days. Matchbox Twenty rocks the Burgettstown stage Friday night, while Butler native and Poison frontman Bret Michaels is there Saturday night. Snoop Dogg and Pittsburgh’s Wiz Khalifa bring their H.S. Reunion Tour to the venue on Tuesday.
COOKOUT: Trotter Therapy Services at 3 E. Poland Ave. in Bessemer is celebrating 25 years in business with a free cookout from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The business is also accepting cash or check donations for its Best Foot Forward back-to-school shoe drive through Aug. 15.
FIREWORKS: As noted above, head to Enon Valley at 10 p.m. Saturday for a fireworks show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.