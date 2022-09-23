Events are back in full force this weekend.
Even as the temperatures dip this weekend, there will still be a chance to catch live tunes, festivals, car shows, tractor shows and witches — yes, it’s spooky season — this weekend.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Ellwood City Fall Fest & Car Cruise is the place to be Saturday afternoon. With an expected 700 cars lining Lawrence Avenue in the borough’s downtown, the festival will also have children’s activities, food vendors and live music.
MUSIC FESTIVAL: The fourth annual New Castle Music Festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in Cascade Park. The lineup includes local bands like Rover and Wampum Dogs and about 20 others. There will also be comedians. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show.
WITCHES NIGHT OUT: The annual spooky Volant festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the borough. The event is full of witches, wizards and opportunities to shop at the various merchants.
Food trucks will be on site this year and a witches dance will be performed at dusk.
MCCONNELLS MILL FESTIVAL: At McConnells Mill State Park, the 30th annual heritage festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Kildoo Picnic Area. The festival celebrates the historic time from 1952 to 1928 when the gristmill was in full force. There will be a Civil War encampment, arts and crafts demonstrations and live music.
POLISH FESTIVAL: Back in Cascade Park on Sunday, the 31st annual Polish Day will be celebrated in the dance pavilion. The event starts at noon with dancing from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and children 16 and under are free with proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund and other activities.
