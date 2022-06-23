Those looking for something to do this weekend won’t have to venture far.
Downtown New Castle will be the place to be for music and fresh food on Friday and Saturday. Jeff Feola Entertainment and New Visions for Lawrence County begin the Hometown Summer Concert series from Riverwalk Park.
DOWNTOWN CONCERT: From 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow, The Dorals will rock the stage. There will also be food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a car show provided by Rapid Tappets car club, gourmet popcorn, VentiSei Wine Bar & Pizzeria, Nina’s Italian Ice and arts and crafts from Hopes Majesty.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair to enjoy the evening.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: The next morning, the former Towne Mall is the place to be.
Beginning at 10 a.m. (but could start as early as 8 a.m.), a food giveaway for up to 1,500 families will occur Saturday morning. The project is again sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
All vehicles should enter through the rear entrance to the mall via the Columbus Inner Belt. All people should stay in their cars and boxes of fresh milk, produce and shelf-stable groceries will be loaded into cars by volunteers.
OPEN-AIR MARKET: Feola Entertainment and New Visions are back Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in the front of the former Towne Mall with its first Growers & Makers Market. The open-air market will feature farmers and vendors from Lawrence County and beyond.
So far, more than 35 vendors have signed up. Next door at the New Castle Fire Department, children can explore a firetruck and receive a tour of the fire station from 10 a.m. to noon.
SHREDDING EVENT: Other events going on this weekend include a free shredding event at the Scott Township Fire Department from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is sponsored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine.
HAM RADIO FIELD DAY: An amateur radio field day from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lawrence County 911 Center, 1451 Countyline Road, will help people learn about ham radio and its operations. Four stations will be in operation, including one trying to contact the International Space Station and other orbit satellites.
LIVE MUSIC: On Sunday in Pearson Park, the St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band will play symphonic music from 3 to 5 p.m. from the park’s gazebo. In Buhl Park in Mercer County, The Chardon Polka Band will play modern polka favorites beginning at 6 p.m. from the Performing Arts Center outdoor stage.
STORYTELLING IN THE PARK: Looking to read a good book? The New Castle Public Library will be reading to children every Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the New Wilmington park amphitheater. Afterward, children can create a craft based on the book’s theme at the Fresh Marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.