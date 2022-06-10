Have you ever been compelled to eat a dozen doughnuts while on a 10-to-50-mile bike ride?
Well, you’re in luck.
The sixth Tour de Donut pedals off Saturday morning from Westminster College where riders can choose from routes of 10, 22, 23, 29 or 43 miles. Want to receive a doughnut-themed medal? Complete the course and eat a dozen Apple Castle doughnuts.
Believe me, it’s easier said than done.
In 2018, former News sports writer Clay Sauertieg and I completed the 10-mile route. I muscled down 12 doughnuts, while Clay didn’t do as well. It was the rare Saturday morning exercise jaunt where we both gained weight. Advice I’d give a first-timer is to eat as many as you can — the plain ones go down easier — at the beginning because it only gets more difficult after a few miles.
Back for its second year, Friday night’s Donut Dash 5K starts and finishes in the Apple Castle’s orchard. The 5K race begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a 100-yard dash for 2- to 5-year-olds and a 400-600-yard dash for those 5 to 9.
More information, including how to register, can be found at nwtourdedonut.com.
STRAWBERRIES: If you’re looking to buy fresh strawberries, look no further than Grove City this weekend. The 31st annual Grove City Strawberry Days kicks off Friday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon with food, vendors and music.
There will also be face painting, alpacas to pet, belly dancers and more. Of course, strawberries will be in high supply.
Don’t want to go all the way to Grove City? Just down Route 208, Volant’s shops will have various strawberry-themed sales.
LIVE MUSIC: Two musical acts as well as a food truck will headline the New Wilmington amphitheater this weekend. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mike and Lauren will take the stage, located in the borough’s park off Beechwood Road.
The Abe Diamond Band then takes over from 7 to 9 p.m. Grannie’s Kitchen food truck from Grove City will be serving food throughout the evening.
In Neshannock Township, Rick Bruening will bring his acoustic skills to the Pearson Park gazebo from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Remember to bring a chair or blanket.
At Buhl Park in Mercer County, Rhythm Express will play dance songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m.
BLOCK PARTY: South New Castle Borough will be the place to be Saturday morning and afternoon. The community will have a town-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A block party on Hanna Street begins at 2 p.m. with kickball, games, food and more.
STATE PARKS: On Saturday at McConnells Mill Kildoo Picnic Area, a Geology Day will be held. Join park staff for hikes to waterfalls, glacial history, and other activities. Bring a lunch, water, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Reservations required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811. On Sunday at the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a “From Grain to Bread” program will be presented from a gristmill baker on how breads can be baked with charcoal outdoors. Park at Kildoo Picnic Area, and hike down to the old mill.
At Moraine State Park on Saturday, a living history demonstration will be presented from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Muddy Creek Oil Field. On Tuesday at the park’s Old 422 Launch by the Region 2 office, a full moon paddle will happen from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Ages 12 and up, but under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear is provided, or you can bring your own. Life jackets are required. Pre-registration is required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
