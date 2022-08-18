After a whirlwind beginning to August, weekend festivals are slowly winding down.
The big event this week is the Lawrence County Fair, which runs daily through a grand finale fireworks show on Saturday night. Some notable shows coming up this week include a Bengal tiger show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Dorals will play Friday night during the car show, while a mullet contest — you read that right — is in the works for Saturday.
The full schedule can be found at lawrencecountyfair.com.
MOVING WALL: The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall visits Ellwood City’s Ewing Park today through Sunday. Ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, including an opening night tonight with Vietnam veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier speaking.
The wall is half the size of the memorial in Washington, D.C., and features 58,000 names, including 169 from Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties killed or missing in action.
A motorcycle escort will accompany the wall. A staging area is set for the former Sears parking lot in Union Township and will leave at 9 a.m. The escort will travel down Interstate 376 and Route 422 then onto Route 18 in Wampum through Koppel and into Ellwood City.
LIVE MUSIC: The final Hometown Summer Concert Series takes place Friday at the downtown Riverwalk Park. The Labra Brothers from Canfield take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. As always, there will be vendors and food available.
On Saturday night in New Wilmington, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band takes the amphitheater stage at 7 p.m. with Smothers Brothers BBQ food available. In Pearson Park on Sunday afternoon, The Dorals play from 2 to 5 p.m. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket.
FARMERS MARKETS: Farmers markets in New Castle run from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Towne Mall parking lot, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Washington Centre parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Wilmington and from 8 a.m. to noon in Ellwood City.
