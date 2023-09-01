What’s there to do this weekend?
Other than reorganizing your wardrobe to get rid of all the white clothes for post-Labor Day wear, this weekend’s holiday calendar is a bit light in events. However, fall events, pumpkin patches and apple cider are just around the corner.
BREAKFAST: This weekend, there’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the American Legion Post 343. We’ve had some readers ask about the address for those events at the Legion, so tune your GPS to 436 Beaver St. Or look for the Speedway gas station. Be careful while parking.
FARMERS MARKETS: Farmers markets continue to be in full swing in Lawrence County. Residents have many opportunities in all corners of the county. In New Castle, the market in the Washington Centre breezeway runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Growers & Makers Market at the former Towne Mall runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features everything from vegetables to crafts.
In New Wilmington, the Fresh Marketplace at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are only a few Saturdays left as the market closes Sept. 23. Live entertainment is also there.
In Ellwood City, the borough’s market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the Beaver Avenue lot in the 500 block. Blues music will be provided by Max Schang & Jane Gregg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.