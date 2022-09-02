As the summer winds down, so do the weekend events.
With the Labor Day weekend ushering in the final moments of summer, Cascade Park is making sure the season goes out with a bang — and a blast from the past.
The Back to the 50’s Weekend takes place in the New Castle park Friday through Sunday. The main draw of the weekend is, of course, the classic cars. But there will be many other forms of entertainment as well.
The 36th iteration of the event — it returned in 2021 after a three-year layoff because of illness and then the pandemic — already has about 300 cars pre-registered. There will also be food vendors and a full lineup of bands.
Spectator gates open at 10 a.m. each day, and admission is $5 a person. Kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
For the entertainment, Grandview Soul will take the main stage at 5 p.m. Friday and will be followed by Uptown Classic Hits at 7 p.m.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., The D-Tour Band plays with The Dorals following at 7 p.m. On Sunday at 1 p.m., The Wait plays and is followed by The Zoo Band at 3 p.m. DJ Johnny C will also be spinning records from throughout the decades.
FARMERS MARKETS: Farmers markets in New Castle run from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Towne Mall parking lot, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Washington Centre parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Wilmington and from 8 a.m. to noon in Ellwood City.
BUHL DAY: Buhl Day is set for Monday in Mercer County. The annual celebration includes entertainment, food vendors and family fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.