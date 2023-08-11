Where to start this weekend?
If you’re driving around the northern part of Lawrence County, you can shop at yard sales or enjoy live music. In the southern portion of the county, there’s a wine walk. That’s not to mention other free concerts, a book sale — and the beginning of the Lawrence County Fair on Monday.
The fun starts on Friday with the Hoyt’s annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival. Head up to the North Hill on Leasure Avenue. There’s no admission fee. Activities, mini golf, caricatures and entertainment will all happen there.
Cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn and walking tacos will be available as concessions for 50 cents each. There will be four performances throughout the day at the main stage.
Later on Friday night, the Ellwood City Public Library is hosting a wine walk from 5 to 8 p.m. with wineries and food vendors along the way. Tickets are $25.
Also on Friday, a book sale at Neshannock Presbyterian Church runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Hard-cover books are $1 and soft covers are 50 cents.
LIVE MUSIC: 12th Street plays at the downtown Riverwalk Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday in New Wilmington, Better Late Blues Grass Band plays at 6 p.m. from the borough’s amphitheater. On Sunday, The Dorals play at 3 p.m. in Pearson Park.
CRAFT FAIR: The Briar Brook Barn craft and vendor fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday where 20-plus vendors will have goods, antiques, food and more.
15-MILE YARD SALE: The Route 208 yard sale is Saturday and is expected to draw thousands to the northern part of the county. Now in its 11th year, the sales run from Pulaski through Amish country and now extend toward Grove City.
CONCERTS: Saturday is the Outlaw Music Festival at The Pavilion at Star Lake. The bill includes Willie Nelson, John Fogerty and more.
