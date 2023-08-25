Summer is winding down, but the events in Lawrence County aren’t.
Taylor Township is celebrating its 170th anniversary, there’s a Greek food festival and downtown New Castle on Sunday will be filled with scores of classic cars. Elsewhere, farmers markets are in full swing and free outdoor concerts are still offering up good tunes and good times.
Additionally, there are six high school football games in the area under the Friday night lights, including 7 p.m. home kickoffs for New Castle, Ellwood City and Wilmington. The defending WPIAL champion Union Scotties take the field Saturday night at 6 p.m. when they host Mohawk.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP ANNIVERSARY: A parade at 2:30 p.m. kicks off the 170th anniversary celebration. There will be crafts, music, food and other vendors in the area around the West Pittsburg Playground. Fireworks are set to begin around 9:30 p.m.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: The 26th annual festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Hall at 315 W. Englewood Ave. runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dinners, including souvlaki and chicken, are $15, while a lamb shank dinner is $20. Dinners include rice pilaf, vegetable, salad, a bun and complimentary coffee. Other items are available, including desserts and cookies. All the funds benefit the church.
NEW WILMINGTON HAPPENINGS: A local talent show runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday night at the borough’s amphitheater, which will be preceded by a chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. in the borough park hosted by the New Wilmington Rotary. Dinners are $15. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or any Rotary member. On Saturday, The Wait plays the amphitheater stage from 6 to 8 p.m.
MOVE-IN WEEKEND: New Wilmington will also welcome Westminster College students back this weekend. Classes at the college begin on Monday.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: Billed as New Castle’s largest annual event, more than 500 antique and classic vehicles are expected in downtown New Castle Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features music at the Riverwalk Park by The Dorals, The Gem-Tones and Jimmie Ross and the Jaggerz.
CONCERTS: Rod Stewart plays at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night, while Morgan Wallen’s rescheduled PNC Park concerts are finally here on Wednesday and Thursday. Wallen’s concerts at the Pirates stadium had been postponed as the country megastar took time off to rest his vocal cords.
