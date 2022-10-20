Justin Bryan asks that you leave the rice at home.
As director of “The Rocky Horror Show” at the New Castle Playhouse and the father of newborn twins, he’s already got enough on his plate.
“Maybe instead of throwing rice, you can blow bubbles. That way Cathy (DeRaleau, the Playhouse’s office manager) and I won’t be sweeping up rice til 3 a.m.,” Bryan joked.
That’s not to say the audience can’t have some fun, dress up and bring a few props to the musical that follows the same plot line as cult classic film.
“Of course, this is a stage play so things are a little different, and there are more songs, but the story’s fairly close and the premise and characters are the same,” Bryan said, adding with a laugh, “Of course, we couldn’t get Meat Loaf.”
The late singer was part of the cast of the 1975 film rendition of the show. Both versions tell the story of the fateful night Brad Majors and his fiancé, Janet Weiss – a well-behaved, utterly normal couple in love – set out to visit an old professor.
A storm and a flat tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ‘N Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist. There, Brad, Janet and Frank ‘N Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment.
“Ours will have all of the bigness and the audience can participate. We don’t have that fourth wall, we’ll acknowledge the audience,” continued Bryan who has a degree in theater from Westminster College and works as a voice, acting and piano teacher. “It’s not a normal show, but it was written as a rock show and not a musical.
“I’ve always liked the oddball shows that don’t follow the rules,” Bryan continued, explaining that the show was initially set to be staged in 2020. “This is the first time ‘Rocky’s’ been done at the New Castle Playhouse, so it’s fun do something that hasn’t been done before.”
It’s also Bryan’s first time in the director’s chair at the Playhouse, where he has worked with the Stars of Tomorrow program and as music director on shows including “Mamma Mia!” and “Elf.”
Noting that the cast is a mix of Playhouse veterans and newbies, Bryan said, “It’s an incredible pool of talent. They’ve been a real blessing to work with. They’ve put 110 percent of themselves into it. We were originally supposed to be at the Annex, but it’s too small for all of the energy.”
“The Rocky Horror Show” opens tomorrow at the New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, October 27, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 30. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437. Due to the nature of the show, parental discretion is advised.
