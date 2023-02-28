New Castle's Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will join in celebration of Warner Brothers Studios Centenary with a schedule of events designed to bring national focus to the historic site where the four Warner Brothers — Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack — opened their first theatre — the Cascade — on Feb, 2nd, 1907.
The Warner Bros. Studios officially celebrated its incorporation on April 4, 1923.
The local series of events will kick off April 4 with an open house and free film presentations. The museum will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with viewing of Cass Warner’s celebrated documentary, "The Brothers Warner - in the Cascade Theatre."
Meanwhile, the young at heart will enjoy continuous Looney Tunes in the Bijou Theatre. Free popcorn and liquid refreshments will be available throughout the celebration, courtesy of the museum.
A special event will be the availability of photos with Bug Bunny, who will be in attendance throughout the day. The first 200 visiting the event will receive a free “I’m a Bugs Buddy” pin.
The event is being co-sponsored by The New Castle Public Library and Lawrence County Historical Society, which will be present with information and activities at the event.
Local celebrations will continue throughout the year with special showings of Warner Brothers classic films, according to museum President Gerald Kern. These include classic Wednesday matinees that will run at noon in the Cascade Theatre. A full schedule of films will be provided at a later date.
Also, Saturdays at Noon will see "Looney Noons" offered in the Cascade Theatre. All films will be free of charge.
Showings will be co-sponsored by The New Castle Public Library
