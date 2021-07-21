The Zoo to take summer concert series stage

The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season continues Friday with another Western Pennsylvania band favorite, The Zoo.
The Zoo delivers the best in rock from the ’70s and the ’80s, as well as today’s dance hits. The band, rocking out parties for the last 12 years, consists of Aaron Perrotta (vocals and guitar), Vince Cenname (drums), Greg Thompson (lead guitar and vocals), and Tim “Squid” Gwin (bass and vocals).
Food options will include The Food Cruiser and The Big Green Thing — Better Food Truck, as well as The Confluence.
VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer in the park. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass is permitted in Riverwalk Park. Special feature vendors include a New Castle favorite, Papa Gelateria and Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, offering delicious fresh, buttered popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as refreshing lemonade.
The series will continue on July 3 with the Pittsburgh ’80s tribute band, Totally 80s. Youngstown’s The Labra Brothers return to the Riverwalk Stage on Aug. 13 with their Latin funk vibe. Western Pennsylvania’s nostalgic “My so-called 90s Band? brings a full band featuring ’90s classic music on Aug. 20. Closing out the series Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. Visit the New Visions for Lawrence County tent to participate in a 50/50 raffle that will help support the series and other community events downtown. Additional raffles include an opportunity to win Two Premium Tickets to Broadway in Pittsburgh’s “Hamilton: An American Musical,” with an overnight stay at the Drury Inn in downtown Pittsburgh, as well as four Pittsburgh Pirates tickets with Hyundai Club Access, parking passes, dinner, snacks, all seated behind home plate and within talking distance to the Pirates dugout. Minimum donations are $50 and will be announced Aug. 27. You do not need to be present to win. Donate and enter to win at https://summerconcertslive.square.site or in person.
“Supporting local means more than just visiting your local dry cleaners or butcher”, said Jeff Feola, this year’s event coordinator and host, “it’s also about supporting the artists that are giving us their time, their passion, and their talent. The gift of a live performance is the greatest present for an audience to receive, and I am thrilled that The Zoo has agreed to join the series.”
All concerts are free to the public and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts, the Williams-Cleaveland Company and Hessprint Graphics Associates, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.