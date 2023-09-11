A handsome new building just a few blocks away from the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side holds a unique museum that’s also one of Pittsburgh’s newest attractions.
At the Moonshot Museum, which opened in October 2022, visitors can see up close and personal several technicians building unmanned moon landers and rovers that are actually destined to reach the surface of the moon. Housed in the same building as Astrobiotic space robotics company, the museum exhibits begin in the lobby where the golden foil of a model of the Peregrine lunar lander demands attention.
The visit really gets going in a small theater where a seven-minute video projected on a large screen runs through what’s happening in the 21st-century space industry as well as a rundown of Pittsburgh’s role. After the presentation, even more stimulating things are in store as the curtain goes up on floor to ceiling glass windows that look into the Clean Room. There, technicians dressed in white frocks and hair nets assemble Astrobiotic’s mechanicals destined to explore the moon.
At the time of my visit, the recently completed 6- by 8-foot Peregrine, due to be launched by the end of the year as the first commercial lunar landing, stands next to a work in progress, a Griffin lunar lander, itself set for a launch from Florida some
time in 2024. The Griffin is scheduled to set down on the Moon’s South Pole with the goal of looking for water, a necessary resource for future human habitation.
(Note: The technical staff building the lunar landers aren’t necessarily scheduled to work at the same time as guest visitation, so you may or may not see work being done at the time of your visit. Interesting to know: The area behind the Clean Room is actually part of the mission control that will play a role in rocket launchings and lunar landings.)
On your way to see the museum’s interactive exhibits, geared to both children as well as adults, be sure to check out the 1-to-30 scale model of the Vulcan Centaur rocket, which will deliver Astrobiotic payloads as part of its mission to be the delivery service to the Moon.
One of my favorite exhibits was finding geographic locations of previous moon landings and mission sites simply by moving a disc over a large LED touch screen. Once found, more information pops up with information about the landing.
Younger visitors can draw and create their own moon patch, then have it projected on an image of the moon on a nearby wall. Or they can participate in a scavenger hunt looking for items needed for a manned mission to the moon.
Older folks can try to try their hand at assessing some of the legal and ethical issues that come with space exploration by multiple countries. At the Interactive Rover Exhibit, visitors can use blocks to determine the power supply needed for a rover to maneuver and dig for resources and for what period of time the power supply will last.
Want to make personal contact with the Moon? The museum encourages visitors to write their thoughts, aspirations and messages on a piece of paper, which will be collected, digitized and eventually sent along on a future moon mission.
To answer questions that may come up on a visit, the museum has knowledgeable volunteer guides on hand to expand on the informational signage throughout the museum. Something you may want to sample before, during or after your visit is the Moonshot Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich, available in the gift shop.
One of Moonshot’s goals is to inspire young people to become interested in space careers as part of their science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) studies, including space careers in medicine, business, law and the humanities. To further this goal, the museum is open to student field trips and also offers outreach programs that bring the moon to school.
The Moonshot Museum, at 1016 N. Lincoln Ave. on Pittsburgh’s Northside, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-17.
Moonshot Museum visitors receive the Carnegie Science Center visitor rate of $5 per vehicle during their visit in the Science Center’s North Lot. On weekends only Moonshot Museum visitors may park free of charge in CCAC’s Student Lot #2, accessible on Ridge Avenue just east of Allegheny Avenue. Extensive paid and free street parking is available surrounding Moonshot Museum in the Manchester and Allegheny West neighborhoods. Metered parking is free on Sundays. Phone (412) 314-4111 or visit www.moonshotmuseum.org for more information.
While you’re in the area, check out Randyland a few blocks away at 1501 Arch St. The colorful and eccentric creation of Randy Gilson, who started his basically one-man art installation in 1995, includes his vibrantly painted house and energetic menagerie of collectibles in the courtyard and garden area. Feel free to sit in one of the vintage metal lawn chairs, each one painted in a different bright color.
Take along a camera because the place virtually begs for a selfie, so feel free to indulge. Gilson is often on the premises, so he may be available for inclusion in a photo or two. He’s also quite the raconteur and loves to talk about his history, the city and Randyland.
Admission is free of charge and open most days. Donations are accepted.
For a place to dine, Max’s Allegheny Tavern, 537 Suisman St. in Deutschtown on Pittsburgh’s North Side, specializes in German cuisine. The building, which opened as a three-story Rahn Hotel, dates back to 1903, and the restaurant’s current ambiance reflects much of its century-old-plus history.
Menu appetizers include items like Bavarian soft pretzels, sausage and cheese and potato pierogis. Sandwich selections are numerous and include knockwurst with kraut, weisswurst and the house’s “famous potato pancake Rueben.” Entrees include schnitzels, sausages and Old World favorites like sauerbraten and baked kassler rippchen (smoker pork loin chops). Phone (412) 231-1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.