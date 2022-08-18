The New Wilmington Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will feature the Jersey Band — a Bruce Springsteen cover band — from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the borough park.
For 12 years, the band has been celebrating the music of one of America’s greatest musical acts, Bruce Springsteen. Based in Northeast Ohio, the band plays shows in Michign, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida,spreading the Springsteen energy at every show.
Jersey Band was put together with the goal of being authentic in its presentation of the amazing music of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The bands biggest joy is sharing the passion and love of the music with Springsteen fans and music lovers at each performance.
“Enjoy the beautiful Amphitheater setting while listening to this outstanding band,” New Wilmington Mayor Sherrie Babb said. “They’re sure to provide the audience with a memorable experience.”
Food will be available by food truck Smothers Brothers Barbeque.
The parks free concerts are generously sponsored by Apple Castle, Visit Lawrence County, Shenango on the Green, Taylor & Associates, Westminster College, Frank & Beth Verterano, The Emma May Hoyt Foundation and Red’s Place for Car Care.
All events are weather dependent. For more information or to see the full schedule of events check the Arts in the Park website, www.livenewwilmington.com/events/ or Facebook Live New Wilmington.
