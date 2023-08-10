David Konstantopoulos, also known as “The Flute Guy,” will speak and perform at a service at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at First Church of God, 12 W. Euclid Ave.
Konstantopoulos is a nationally known award-winning Christian flutist and speaker who has been ministering nationwide for more than 20 years.
Through his ministry, Compassion, he has also traveled to countries including Ecuador and Uganda, and has served in leadership roles revitalizing church ministries in Tennessee, California and Florida.
His messages and services incorporate his music that have been described as uplifting, challenging and inspiring.
A percentage of all gifts and love offerings during the service will be given to Compassion to help fight hunger and poverty worldwide.
