The following is the setlist for the most recent tour stop at Detroit’s Ford Field.

‘Lover’

1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (Shortened)

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down (Shortened)

5. Lover (Spoken intro)

6. The Archer (Extended outro)

‘Fearless’

7. Fearless (Shortened)

8. You Belong With Me

9. Love Story

‘evermore’

10. ‘tis the damn season (Shortened)

11. willow

12. Marjorie (Shortened)

13. champagne problems (Spoken intro)

14. tolerate it (Extended intro w/keys)

‘reputation’

15. ...Ready for It? (Extended intro)

16. Delicate

17. Don’t Blame Me (Shortened)

18. Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

19. Enchanted (Extended intro; shortened)

‘Red’

20. 22

21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

22. I Knew You Were Trouble (Shortened)

23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

‘folklore’

24. the 1

25. betty

26. the last great american dynasty

27. august

28. illicit affairs (Shortened)

29. my tears ricochet

30. cardigan

1989

31. Style (Shortened)

32. Blank Space

33. Shake It Off

34. Wildest Dreams (Shortened)

35. Bad Blood (Shortened)

Surprise Songs

36. All You Had to Do Was Stay

37. Breathe

‘Midnights’

38. Lavender Haze (Extended intro)

39. Anti-Hero

40. Midnight Rain

41. Vigilante Shit

42. Bejeweled

43. Mastermind

44. Karma

