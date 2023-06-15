The following is the setlist for the most recent tour stop at Detroit’s Ford Field.
‘Lover’
1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (Shortened)
2. Cruel Summer
3. The Man
4. You Need to Calm Down (Shortened)
5. Lover (Spoken intro)
6. The Archer (Extended outro)
‘Fearless’
7. Fearless (Shortened)
8. You Belong With Me
9. Love Story
‘evermore’
10. ‘tis the damn season (Shortened)
11. willow
12. Marjorie (Shortened)
13. champagne problems (Spoken intro)
14. tolerate it (Extended intro w/keys)
‘reputation’
15. ...Ready for It? (Extended intro)
16. Delicate
17. Don’t Blame Me (Shortened)
18. Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
19. Enchanted (Extended intro; shortened)
‘Red’
20. 22
21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
22. I Knew You Were Trouble (Shortened)
23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
‘folklore’
24. the 1
25. betty
26. the last great american dynasty
27. august
28. illicit affairs (Shortened)
29. my tears ricochet
30. cardigan
1989
31. Style (Shortened)
32. Blank Space
33. Shake It Off
34. Wildest Dreams (Shortened)
35. Bad Blood (Shortened)
Surprise Songs
36. All You Had to Do Was Stay
37. Breathe
‘Midnights’
38. Lavender Haze (Extended intro)
39. Anti-Hero
40. Midnight Rain
41. Vigilante Shit
42. Bejeweled
43. Mastermind
44. Karma
