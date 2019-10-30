The 55th annual Jameson Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the lobby and dining rooms of UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave.
The event features items, a bake sale, new to you, used books, a quilt raffle, a basket raffle and 25 percent off hostess shop merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.