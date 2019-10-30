Bazaar 1

Sara Brest concentrates on doing needlework for the UPMC Jameson Junior Guild bazaar in Oct. 2016.

 Contributed photo

The 55th annual Jameson Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the lobby and dining rooms of UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave.

The event features items, a bake sale, new to you, used books, a quilt raffle, a basket raffle and 25 percent off hostess shop merchandise.

