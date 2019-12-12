Texas Tenors next up in Celebrity Series

The Westminster College Celebrity Series will continue its 2019-2020 season with “The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orr Auditorium on the college campus.
Award-winning tenors Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher will sleigh ride onto campus with a holiday concert featuring a unique blend of music and harmonies. Their musical arrangement will include seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World,” The Righteous Brothers’ crowd-pleaser “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’,” and their original hit “Bootdaddy.”
The classically trained tenors are returning to Celebrity Series by popular demand. The fun-filled show includes both contemporary and traditional Christmas favorites.
Since appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2009, the group has performed more than 1,300 shows around the world. The men are three-time Emmy Award winners and Billboard #1 recording artists.
The concert is sponsored by UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.
Open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets are available by calling Georgene Gib, box office manager, at (724) 946-7354 or by visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
