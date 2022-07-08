Caleb Frazier believes “everything that’s wrong in the world starts with people not getting along.”
That’s especially true of bullying, which the 17-year-old has experienced firsthand.
Because of his own ordeal, Frazier is seeking to help others and launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for Bullying RIP (Report It Please), a Louisiana-based non-profit that offers financial support for those needing therapy to deal with the effects of bullying. In addition, Bullying RIP works to provide safe and secure reporting systems for victims as well as corrective coaching for the bullies.
Details of the fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/4b6nt-stop-bullying?qid=969b5abf2b6362126328fbcc5509677e and Frazier noted that all donations are tax deductible and go directly to Bullying RIP via GoFundMe.
“It’s not local, but I feel it’s one of the best,” Frazier said. “And it’s a way I can help others.”
In addition, Frazier who attended Union Area High School but is now enrolled at the Cray Education Center, is writing an anti-bullying skit. It will be performed next month for the finale of We Create, a Vocational and Psychological Services summer program.
In the future, he hopes to perform it for other audiences.
Offering advice for those experiencing bullying, Frazier said, “Don’t be afraid to open up. I know it’s scary to speak up, but my friends were the ones who helped me in my hour of need. I look at this Go Fund Me and some TikToks I hope to make as ways to let people know they’re not alone.”
