Kinsley Shimrack, 2023 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman, will participate Aug. 6 in the Pennsylvania State Distinguished Young Woman Program.
The event takes place at 2 p.m. at the Strayhorn Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets will be available at the door.
The program consists of the same categories as the local Distinguished Young Woman Program. The five categories are scholastic, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. Kinsley will perform her talent from the local competition, a ballet variation on pointe from Le Corsaire, “Medora Variation.”
Young women from Lehigh Valley, and York, Washington, Beaver and Indiana counties will be participating.
Kinsley is the daughter of Robb and Lindsay Shimrack and will be a senior at Wilmington Area High School.
