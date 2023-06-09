Two aspiring educators were the recipients of this year’s Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarships.
Receiving $1,000 awards were Hunter Hohn, a recent Shenango High School graduate, and Anastasia Brown, who was homeschooled.
Both plan to attend Grove City College. Hunter will major in biology/secondary education while Anastasia will be studying English/secondary education.
Awarded yearly, the scholarships are in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018.
Emma had planned to become a teacher, and the scholarships are awarded to seniors planning to major in education. Emma’s mother, Melissa Sherwood, noted that because the family received support from the entire community, they decided to offer scholarships to future teachers from all Lawrence County schools.
The Team Emma scholarships were created after Emma’s friends, Maria Deluca and Kacey Copple, decided to have a 5K in her memory. Proceeds from sponsors, registration and basket raffles generated the scholarship funds.
While the fifth and final Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship 5K took place last August, the scholarship program will continue as the events, along with investments through the Community Foundation, have provided funding for future awards.
Incoming high school seniors wishing to apply for the scholarship for next year should inquire at www.comm-foundation.org after January 2024. Deadline for applications will be in early March.
Sherwood encouraged all Lawrence County seniors planning to major in education to apply, noting that there’s no specific number of scholarships awarded each year and that recipients are chosen not solely based on grades but also on community service, activities and essays.
