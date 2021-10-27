The Lawrence County community had a chance to sample cuisine from 14 area restaurants and to help raise money for United Way at the annual Taste of the Town event Monday at the New Englander Banquet Center.
The event was chaired by Joanne Preston of Preston Auto Group, and the event was exclusively sponsored by Preston Auto Group.
Participating restaurants included Crane Room Grille, El Canelo, Disilvio’s, Los Amigos, Lindy’s Lunch, Mary’s Restaurant, Medure’s Catering, Papa Gelateria, Pizza Joe’s, Riardo’s, Rosalind Candy Castle, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, and Subway Restaurant. Giant Eagle donated cakes for dessert.
“The Preston Auto Group contributed 13 percent of the United Way Campaign goal of $400,000,” said Gayle Young, United Way executive director. “With this event and other contributions, and they were acknowledged for their commitment and generosity to our community.”
There were 262 in attendance and comments were made that people were glad to come to a community event now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Three Lawrence County school districts provided students to volunteer in assisting with this event. Participating students came from the New Castle Area, Neshannock and Shenango Area school districts.
Terri Stramba of Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio and president of the United Way of Lawrence County, thanked the community for supporting the event and recognized the restaurants for their continued participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.