After a two-year absence, The Tamburitzans are returning to Ellwood City.
The 85-year-old troupe dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage through performance will take the stage at 3 p.m. March 27 at Lincoln High School in Ellwood.
The Tamburitzans’ visits to Ellwood City had been annual, but have been cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Formerly the Duquesne University Tamburitizans, the Pittsburgh-based group transitioned from a university-based entity to an independent nonprofit corporation in 2016 and since has been known simply as The Tamburitzans. The group also has added music from various countries to its traditional Slavic-based entertainment, and this year includes a new segment dedicated to the music of Italy.
The Tamburitzans also award scholarships to talented and deserving students from a Pittsburgh-based school. Proceeds from their Lincoln High appearance will benefit the Rotary Club of Ellwood City Scholarship Fund.
Adults reserved seat tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Student tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased online at Ellwoodtams.eventbrite.com, or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Ellwood City Library.
For more information, call (412) 974-6465.
