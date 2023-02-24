The Tamburitzans are returning to Ellwood City for a sixth time to perform.
The performing-arts troupe will perform at 3 p.m. March 26 at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
The troupe, which is 86 years old, is dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage through singing, dancing and instruments.
The group will perform numbers dedicated to different world cultures and traditions, such as Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Jewish, Italian and more, along with all enthralling instruments, entrancing costumes and intricate steps.
The troupe is made up entirely of college students from the Pittsburgh-area, including Duquesne University, the University of Pittsburgh, the Community College of Allegheny County, Carlow University and Chatham University.
Having started and still headquartered at Duquesne University, the troupe was known as the Duquesne University Tamburitzans until it transitioned to an independent nonprofit corporation in 2016.
Tamburitzans Artistic Director George Kresovich said the students perform during the weekends or when they are on break, having three major tours a year, and having a 21-day training camp beforehand.
The students in return get a “substantial scholarship” for being a part of the troupe.
The show for Ellwood this year is called “The Tamburitzans Return to Ellwood City, PA in Phoenix: A New Dawn!”
“It’s a very energetic show,” Kresovich said.
Kresovich said the title is in reference to the group celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2022 and coming back from the pandemic “stronger than ever.”
He said every year, the troupe tries to reinvent themselves with new performances.
The show will start with the troupe’s traditional Balkan roots with segments from Croatia, Bulgaria and Serbia.
Kresovich said there will be new segments, featuring countries from the Alpine region of Europe — Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia, traditional Jewish music and dancing, and a finale featuring a segment from Ukraine.
Online tickets can be ordered at Ellwoodtams.eventbrite.com.
The cost is $30 for adult advanced reserved, while tickets at the door on the day of the performance will be $35. Student tickets are $20.
Additionally, face-to-face ticket sales will be sold at Ellwood City Area Public Library at 415 Lawrence Ave. on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on March 17.
In addition this year, Anderson Coach Lines is providing this event as a day tour, and patrons can leave the driving to Anderson with pick up locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio: Meadville, Greenville, Hermitage and Cortland. Call Anderson at 1-(800) 345-3435 for tour information.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ellwood City Rotary Club for its annual scholarship fund.
