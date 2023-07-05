A presentation on Pennsylvania Dutch folk art will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Joseph A. Clavelli Cultural History Center at 408 N. Jefferson St.
“The History of Pennsylvania Dutch Folk Art” will be presented in conjunction with the Almira Foundation.
Tickets are $5 and seating is limited.
Frances Halley will present an in-depth understanding of the history of the art. Halley, a folk artist and illustrator, is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a member of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators, the Folk Art Society of America and the Guild of American Papercutters.
Topics will include how Pennsylvania came to be, the recruitment of Germans and Quakers to Pennsylvania, utilitarian goods versus art, art from the earth and beneath it and salvage and barn art.
Reservations can be made by calling (724) 658-4022.
