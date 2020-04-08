Tale of Vietnam experience to benefit St. Vitus School

Local resident Dan Martwinski has written an account of his tour in of duty in Vietnam.
Martwinski said that his primary intent in writing the book was to do so for his children. However, he is now making it available for sale to the public, with proceeds being donated to St. Vitus School — which will be renamed Holy Spirit Academy on July 1 — in the name of Martwinski’s grandson, Cameron Martwinski.
“The academic levels (of the school) are in a league by themselves,” Martwinski said, but “The possible closure is on the edge ... Keeping the academy open depends entirely on enrollment. Scholarships are a chief support toward the school successes.”
“Just You and Me God” tells of Martwinski’s experiences with “A” Company, 1/52 INF, 198 Light INK Brigade. Deployed to the most northern part of South Vietnam, the unit’s mission was to find and engage the North Vietnamese army. “A” Company would participate in four major battles during this time period, and encounter the enemy a hundred or more times.
“These engagements would last several minutes, days — or longer,” Martwinski said. “Sleep was a blessing, food was a gift, ammo was an emergency, morale was a challenge, mental attitude an endeavor — but success was indisputable. And “A” Company would be a brotherhood forever.”
The book is available at Amazon.com, at Pokeberry Exchange in downtown New Castle or by calling Martwinski at (724) 654-4160.
