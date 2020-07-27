Taking some time for Medicare musings

It’s hard to believe that it’s already June and we are half way through the year. And it’s equally hard to fathom the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on our state, communities, economy, and the nation.
As we enter the fourth month of the global pandemic here are just a few of my thoughts.
•Will drug costs be reduced for Medicare beneficiaries? During President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, he zeroed in on prescription drug prices, arguing that his administration is “taking on the big pharmaceutical companies.”
Despite a lot of political rhetoric, no meaningful drug price control reforms have passed. In 2019, 4,311 prescription drugs had a price hike with an average increase of 21 percent, according to data compiled by Rx Savings Solutions, a consulting group. In 2020, a similar pattern has emerged. Drug companies raised prices on 2,519 drugs in January alone.
Several bills have been proposed that would attempt to bring generic drugs onto the market faster. Other bills have focused on legalizing the importation of drugs from Canada. Last December, House Democrats passed H.R. 3 which would bring sweeping reforms, including allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry. These bills have gone nowhere.
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, Trump on Friday signed four executive orders, one of which will allow imports of cheaper medicines. The others would direct drugmaker rebates straight to patients, provide insulin and EpiPens at steep discounts to low-income people, and use lower international prices to pay for some Medicare drugs.
There is some other good news to report. Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes will pay no more than $35 a month for their insulin prescriptions in 2021. To qualify, beneficiaries need to be enrolled in a participating enhanced stand-alone or Medicare Advantage Part D drug plan. Thus far, eighty-eight health insurers have signed on to the voluntary Part D Senior Savings Model. Although a good first step, this is only one drug.
•What about Medicare For All? I can’t understand why Medicare for All is not being more aggressively promoted during a time when we are in the worst public health crisis in a century. “Medicare for All,” a proposal endorsed by more than 100 Democratic House members and Sens. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt; and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass; would reshape our health system be eliminating private health insurance and replacing it with generous government coverage funded with tax revenues. Some Democrats are calling for a less radical approach. They would rather “fix” the Affordable Care Act and the Medicare program.
As you know, Medicare does not pay for everything, including dental, vision, and hearing care – needs crucial to healthy aging. Private Medicare Advantage plans do offer such coverage, but it’s a modest benefit. Medicare also fails to cover long-term care. Yes, Medicaid will cover, but you almost have to be impoverished to qualify. By not addressing Medicare’s failings, we would simply be kicking the can down the road. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden vehemently opposes Medicare for All, but he supports lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60. I’m afraid political gridlock will result in no meaningful health care reform unless the Democrats win the presidency, the Senate and retain the majority in the House.
•COVID-19 and the Future of Nursing Homes. Nursing homes are at the epicenter of the current coronavirus pandemic. As of June 2, 2020, nursing homes accounted for more than 40 percent of all coronavirus deaths nationwide. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reports 25,923 deaths among residents and 449 staff have died from the pandemic. Most people believe CMS has seriously underreported the number of deaths. One report from the Kaiser Family Foundation has the number of nursing home deaths at 39,039.
The future of nursing homes looks grim. Nursing home expenses are expected to rise given the need to redesign interior spaces to maximize infection control. Before the pandemic, the Trump administration rolled back several regulations and cut inspections that would have held nursing homes more accountable for the safety and well-being of their residents. One can now expect nursing homes will be under greater regulatory scrutiny and consumer pressure. Many long-term analysts predict more nursing homes will consolidate or will simply go out of business. There’s likely to be a shift in Medicare spending towards home health care.
Two of the most obvious transformations are ones related to technology to accommodate social distancing requirements and other safety restrictions implemented by communities. Communities will need to explore ways to help their residents connect with their loved ones via platforms such as Skype, Face Time, or Zoom. Also, efforts to prevent or contain the spread of the virus will accelerate the need for telehealth.
If you are concerned about the well-being of a loved one in a nursing home, experts suggest you ask the following questions:
•Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19? This includes residents, staff or other vendors.
•What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections?
•How are nursing home staff being screened for COVID-19, especially when they leave and re-enter the home?
•What precautions are in place for residents who are not in private rooms?
•Does nursing home staff have proper personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, gowns and gloves?
•What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time?
•Will the nursing home help residents call their loved ones by phone or video call?
•Will the nursing home set up a regular schedule for you to speak with your loved one?
•What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?
•Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides and other workers?
•How do I file a concern or complaint against a nursing home? The Pennsylvania Department of Health has primary regulating and licensing authority of nursing homes. To file a complaint, please call (800) 254-5164 or fax your complaint to (717) 772-2163. You can also complete an online complaint form: https://apps.health.pa.gov/dohforms/FacilityComplaint.aspx
Family and friends who are unable to see loved ones living in long-term care facilities because of the COVID-19 emergency may struggle with changes in protocol, rights and policies. The Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is available to help with a new statewide resource called Virtual Family Council. The program offers weekly online meetings with a local ombudsman and a team of 10 local experts. Anyone can participate and ask questions, share concerns, or just listen to learn and gather information. The meetings will not address specific issues regarding a resident or a facility.
If interested, please email Jay Rotz at jarotz@pa.gov and put Virtual Family Council in the subject line. You will be sent the meeting link and instructions regarding attendance. For more information about the Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, call (717) 783-8975 or email LTC-ombudsman@pa.gov.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
