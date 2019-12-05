By John Crooks
CNHI Pa. Sports
Did you get a buck on opening day?
If not, you still have a chance to bag a trophy deer before the season is over.
According to a recent Pennsylvania Game Commission news release, 30 percent of bucks were taken on the first day last year, making it the best single day harvest of the 2018-19 deer season.
However, than means 70 percent of the bucks killed happened after opening day.
“The second Saturday, since it is concurrent with the start of antlerless season, will probably become the second-biggest harvest day for bucks,” said Christopher Rosenberry, supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s deer and elk section.
And there now is a third Saturday in the season, as well, since the season was expanded from 12 days to 13 to accommodate a Saturday opener in which more hunters likely will be able to participate.
All of which means there’s plenty of opportunity beyond opening day.
One thing I’ve learned over many decades of hunting big bucks is that you can never take anything for granted when hunting deer.
Deer always have the advantage in the deer woods. They have the home-court advantage. They can outrun, outsneak, outsee, outsmell, outhear and, unfortunately, outsmart most hunters most of the time.
Even though deer herds seem plentiful this season, successful hunters will have to employ some crafty hunting tactics in order to get venison in their sights.
As all hunters know, big bucks are extremely hunter-shy and are specialists at avoiding even the best of deer hunters. They learn early in their life that it is very dangerous to move around in daylight, so they bed down in a nearly impenetrable briar patch somewhere all day and move around only at night unless someone jumps them up.
If you didn’t get a trophy buck, here are some tips to help you in your quest:
• Hunt odor-free: Deer have an amazing ability to smell human scent. If they smell you soon enough you won’t see them at all. If they wind you when they are close they’ll usually snort loudly and they are gone. Hunt clean, avoid scented soaps, smelly laundry detergents and smelly foods while in the deer stand.
• Common sense in placement of some well-placed deer scents: Before you go out, try placing a few cotton balls with doe scent on them within shooting distance of your deer stand. A buck’s operating system runs on its ability to smell potential foes as well as does. Depending upon wind direction, the scent will drift with the wind currents and can often attract a curious buck still searching for does. Deer often smell the scents and linger in the area looking for the source, giving the hunter time for a shot.
• Hunt where there is a big buck: I’ve always promoted the use of game cameras. I keep cameras out year-round. They show you what bucks are there, when they are there and, most importantly, which trails and escape routes they are using. Set your stand in the areas of highest buck visitation and relax and wait them out. They’ll eventually return.
• Take a stand: With antler restrictions in effect, it’s pretty hard to count the points on a buck that you just jumped. I prefer to set in an elevated stand. That gives the hunter more time to count those points and verify if a buck is legal.
• Hunt cover: Hunting in or near thick cover has always proved the demise of many an antlered buck. To the whitetail, cover means not only a good place to hide but often a safe-haven from hunters. Try using a portable tree stand in thick cover to bushwhack bucks headed for safe-haven.
• Goldenrod fields: That big buck is always where you least expect him. Never ignore those waist-high, abandoned, goldenrod fields. Trophy bucks feel hidden in goldenrod pockets and if not provoked, live to be even bigger bucks. Get in a stand overlooking goldenrod and get ready.
• Swamps: Swamps mean water, cattails, cover and usually deer. While not the ideal place to navigate, swamps annually produce their share of heavy-antlered trophies. Strategies normally include organized drives, donning the hip boots and slowly still hunting though heavy cover.
• Good optics: With antler restrictions in place, a good scope and binoculars will help hunters count those points.
(Cochranton-area resident John Crooks is a longtime outdoors writer and writes for the Meadville Tribune.)
