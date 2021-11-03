We try to have our driveway and sidewalk in pristine condition, for all the kids who come to visit us on Halloween. Last year, this was an easy task. All the leaves had fallen off the trees and were blown away, either by the wind, or my mower.
This year was totally different. I almost had to get an archeologist to dig through the leaves, just to find where my driveway was located. All 200,000 of my neighbors red maple leaves fell on the day before Halloween, plus it rained. What a mess!
The leaves turning colors and falling happened late this year. There are three things that contribute to when leaves fall. They are: length of days, moisture, and temperature. Drought delays leaf fall. The theory is that during a drought, the leaf has not obtained enough food to get the tree through the winter, so it has to delay falling until the tree has stored up enough groceries for the cold months. We did have some drought this summer.
Chlorophyll is what makes the leaves green. The leaves also contain carotenoids. They make the orange and yellow colors. Another pigment is the anthocyanins, which cause the red and purple color. Once the chlorophyll is depleted, the other colors take over. You can really impress your friends the next time you see some fall yellow leaves by saying “That tree sure has some nice carotenoids.”
My wife and I took a drive last week to view the leaves changing color. We saw a few areas where the trees put on their fall display, but not many.
I’ve learned recently, that viewing fall leaves is no longer called “viewing fall leaves.” The new name is “leaf peeping,” and we are the leaf peepers. I wonder if we have T-shirts available?
There wasn’t much traffic, so we could easily view the scenery. Then, I found out the reason why. I thought I was on Route 8. I guess when I pulled out of a different exit at the Clearview Mall, I made a wrong turn. We were actually on Route 308. That’s probably why I didn’t see any Route 8 signs. For all of you who have Waste Management for a garbage collector, I saw where your garbage goes, in case you ever want to visit it. Moniteau School District was also along the way.
We ended up in Clintonville. Luckily, there was an Interstate 80 interchange there, so I hopped on it and made it home, all in the same day. I thought for sure that I had driven so far north, that I had crossed the border into Canada.
The person who named the season “fall” may not have been aware of what was going on with the leaves. The weather and daylight change trigger a hormone that sends a message that it is time to go. A bump forms where the leaf stem meets the branch, and the leaf is gradually pushed off. Had the guy known this, this time of year may have been called the “pushed off” season. He was right though. If you get pushed off something, you usually fall.
Many of you choose to rake your leaves, but I never do. I mow over the leaves about every three days on my riding mower. Mowed leaves add compost to your lawn. If you enjoy raking and bagging leaves, that is fine, but it’s a lot easier riding around on the mower.
On our day of peeping, we also stopped at Ponderosa in Butler for lunch. I really enjoy the senior $8.49 buffet, that includes your drink. After partaking of the buffet, it’s probably better that I rake the leaves instead of just riding around. Or, I could buy a bigger sized pants.
Make your space a green space.
