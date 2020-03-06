Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a Taizé prayer service at 7:30 p.m. March 12 in the Magnificat Chapel.
This Christian interdenominational prayer form includes music, scripture, and silence. Light refreshments follow the prayer service.
There is no charge.
For additional information, call (724) 964-8886 or visit www.vmesc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.