Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. May 2 in Magnificat Chapel.
Taizé is a form of Christian prayer originating from the ecumenical Christian community of Taizé in France. One is invited to rest in God through the singing of psalm verses and other simple chants, alternating with periods of silent reflection. It is a time to “come away and rest for a while” through experience of the simplicity and depth of the word of God.
Music ministers will be Daniel Laginya and Barb Zorn.
Light refreshments and an opportunity for fellowship will follow the prayer service in the Annunciation Dining Room.
Future Taizé services are set for Sept. 19 and Dec. 12.
There is no charge and all are welcome. For more information, call (724) 964-8886 or visit vmesc.org.
