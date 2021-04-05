SHARON – As Connie Leone struggled with a large cart jammed with candy, she paused to catch her breath.
“We can’t keep up,’’ said Leone, manager of Sharon-based Daffin’s Candies, earlier this week.
With Easter, demand for chocolate and other sugary treats kept Leone running. People lined the assorted chocolate counter five and six customers deep.
And that was on a light day.
“This is nothing,’’ she responded. “You should have been here a couple days ago.’’
With the crowd, Leone was quick to note that Daffin’s complies with COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Like other retailers, the candy shop requires customers and employees to wear masks and keeps a count of how many people are in the shop at any one time.
As an added safety measure, the company canceled two of its most popular seasonal events – “Swizzle Stick Day’’ open house and its Easter egg hunt.
Still, Leone said the season is going far better than a year ago, when the state ordered non-essential businesses to close for nearly two months. Customers were allowed to place orders for curbside pickup, but the restrictions hurt sales. Since the shutdown, retailers have been allowed to reopen under changing state guidelines.
Easter is the company’s biggest selling holiday.
“We’re so happy to be open again,’’ Leone said.
Despite the pandemic, the store’s sales are booming.
“Even though we’re running more hours at our plant, we’re having a hard time keeping up with demand,’’ she added.
The situation was similar a few blocks up East State Street at Philadelphia Candies’ Hermitage store.
‘We’re doing really good,’’ said Spyros Macris, Philadelphia Candies’ president.
The store continues to offer unique products — chocolate candies formed in fun shapes such as dogs, footballs and piano keys — that are becoming increasingly popular. The fun shapes include chocolate formed in the shape of women’s shoes.
“They’re made to be eaten, not worn,’’ Macris said with a laugh. “The ladies really love them.’’
Macris found shoppers were almost as pleased to buy Easter candy as he was to sell it.
“People are really happy to be making their Easter baskets,’’ he said. “They’re buying what they like.’’
At this time of year, the two candy shops attract customers from well outside the Shenango Valley, or even Mercer County.
A family of four shopping at Daffin’s drove from Pittsburgh this week to hit up local retailers in an annual ritual.
“We come every year at this time to visit Daffin’s, Philadelphia (Candies) and Kraynak’s,’’ said a woman who declined to be identified. Her two daughters, Parker, 5, and Blayke, 2, didn’t have anything to say. But they said more than words with the mesmerized gaze they fixed on the stores’ chocolate eggs.
Mom spoke for all three.
“We love coming here,’’ she said.
