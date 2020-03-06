Susan B. Anthony the topic for League program

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County recently presented a program at the New Castle Public Library to more than 30 participants celebrating the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony, suffragist and women’s rights activist, and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Linda Morrison, president, introduced Betsy Demarest, vice president and chairwoman of the event.
The program, “The Times, Life and Trial of Susan B. Anthony,” was presented by Westminster College students MacKenzie Marino, Gabby Lucas and Ivy Withers. The students were introduced by Dr. Angela Lahr, a professor at the college. The students were presented with a Susan B. Anthony dollar to commemorate the event.
Following the program, birthday cake was served with purple and white grape juice. The juice signified the fact that at the time of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, Prohibition was in effect and alcohol was prohibited.
The League of Women voters is a nationwide, nonpartisan grassroots organization of women and men who believe that through informed action, people can make profound changes in their communities.
To request a membership form, contact Morrison at (724) 658-5422 or morlibrary@aol.com. Information about the League of Women Voters can be found at lwv.org or palwv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.