The past two years have been filled with hard knocks, but the sun will come up this week at Union Area High School.
The well-known songs of the classic musical “Annie,” including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” were one of the reasons director Brady Flamino chose the tale of the red-headed orphan searching for her parents for this year’s show, which takes the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s an optimistic, positive show and ‘Tomorrow’ is such an anthem of hope. After this whole COVID thing, everyone’s been down and depressed, I wanted to offer them an uplifting, positive, popular and lovable show,” said Flamino, a long-time New Castle Playhouse actor, director and board member who is leading his third production at Union.
Of course, the familiarity also has its challenges.
“When everyone knows the show, there are high expectations. The audience knows if you mess up,” Flamino explained. “Last year, we did ‘Working,’ which isn’t widely known, so if they messed up, no one knew.”
Not that Flamino expects his cast, led by Parker Jendrysik as Annie, to mess up.
Except one, maybe, if the doggie treats run out.
Finn, owned by Union biology teacher Carolyn Bleggi, portrays Annie’s beloved pup Sandy and is still learning the ropes for his stage debut.
“He’s a little rambunctious, but he’s getting to know Parker, and know she has treats,” Flamino explained. “No matter what happens, an animal onstage is a lovable, cute thing. After all, it’s theater, where anything can happen and it usually does.”
Keeping Finn supplied with treats wasn’t Flamino’s only challenge.
During January, many cast members found themselves in quarantine and others were missing from rehearsals because of additional commitments.
“As a small school, we face that challenge every year even without COVID,” Flamino said. “The kids are involved in multiple things so on any day, some may be missing because of student council, basketball, volleyball or work. This year, the high school band went to Disney. Half the musical is in band.
“But it always comes together. The cast really steps up to the challenge and puts on three stellar performances,” Flamino said, noting he’s especially proud of the ensemble of orphans comprised of junior high students.
“We’re getting their feet wet and getting them ready to take lead roles in the future,” he explained. “They’re learning all about the ins and outs of theater and it’s been going really well.
“My credo is that we will do what we need to do to put on the best show possible but we’ll have fun doing it,” he continued, adding that the fun will carry over to the audience. “Everyone will walk away with a smile.”
