The New Castle Public Library has listed the winners of prizes in the "Reading Colors Your World" summer reading program.
Winners include:
•Amazon gift cards, one $250, two $100 and one $50 card, donated by Marianne and Nicholas Riehl, Cindy DeProspero, Robert Chopyak, Janeen Weisman and Kathy Smith.
•Living Treasures passes donated by the animal park, Stacy Brown.
•$100 coupon from New Castle True Value, Amber Gebhart.
•$100 cash donated by Preston Auto Group, Lois Wetzel.
•$50 cash donated by Coney Island, Beverly Wolfe.
•$50 cash donated by Butz Flowers and Gifts, Pam Hardisky.
•$50 Applebee's gift card donated by Preston Auto Group, Brianna Fisher.
•$50 Ruby Tuesday's gift card donated by Preston Auto Group, Becky Hilton.
•$50 Visa Gift Card donated by Preston Auto Group, Bill Fredell.
•$40 Mama Jane's Eatery gift card from the restaurant, Michelle Metzger.
•$50 cash, $25 Ladies of the Dukes gift card and "Got Sauce" Ladies of the Dukes T-shirt donated by Ladies of the Dukes, Margaret Lowman.
•$25 Family Craft gift certificate from the store, two desk clocks donated by Chris Sainato and $20 Mr Pizza gift certificates donated by Kathy Daytner, Valerie Masters.
•$20 Grammy's Bake Shop gift certificate from the bakery, two desk clocks donated by Chris Sainato, $10 Mangino's gift certificate donated by Ramona Nathan and $10.00 DiSilvio's gift certificate donated by Ramona Nathan, Paula Thompson.
