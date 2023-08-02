Wampum and the Wampum Area Business Association will host Summer Fun Fest ‘23 on Friday and Saturday.
Festivities will begin with the annual Wampum Car Cruise from 4 p.m. to dusk along Main Street.
There will be food vendors, children’s activities including face painting and balloon art, music, a 50-50 raffle and chance auction baskets. The first 100 cars to register will receive a goodie bag of different items and a dash plaque.
At 8:30 p.m., there will be a Car Cruise After Party at the Wampum Station at 303 Main St.
That event will feature music from The Doo Wop Doctors, food and two wineries — Creekside Cellars Winery and Croaker’s Brewing Co.
On Saturday, there will be a Wampum Homecoming Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. at Wampum Community Park.
There will be food trucks, the two wineries from the after party, a special Order of the Arrow ceremony at 7 p.m., a performance from the Lawrence County Flow Collective at 8 p.m. and a performance from The Dorals
