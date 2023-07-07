New Castle
The New Castle Public Library’s book sale room is now open. Donations of used books, DVDs or CDs in new or slightly used condition are being accepted.
Anything with water damage, mold or in unusable condition will not be accepted. Also not accepted are encyclopedias, textbooks and similar items. All donations must be dropped off during business hours.
Due to limited space, the library is accepting only 10 donated items or fewer at this time.
The board of trustees, the governing board of the library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. July 17. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is currently operating on the first floor of the library.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
The new evening book club will discuss “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” by Jesse Sutanto at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. Movies to be determined.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon on the first and third Friday of each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. This month the group meets only on July 21.
Join the new All-Ages Chess Club to learn to play chess and have games from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 8 and 22.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. July 10. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
A “Discover Medicare” talk will take place at 5 p.m. July 17.
Join the Master Gardeners to learn about rain gardens at 6 p.m. July 18.
Come to the library between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 20 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility: Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 Housing Assistance, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits, Federal Pell Grant in the current award year and/or income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Join the library at 6 p.m. July 27 for some Amish donuts and the presentation: “Buggies, Blue Doors and Donuts: Learn about the Amish with Dr. Kristin.” Learn about the Old Order Amish community and its members through the lens of Dr. Kristin Park, who has worked with members of the community for years and has served on the board of the Amish and Plain Anabaptist Studies Association. Park is currently a sociology professor at Westminster College.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime is a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories. Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. On July 26, there will be special celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act with DON Services and a guest reader.
WeeBuild immediately follows Mother Goose for socialization and constructive play.
Library Explorers meetings include: 11 a.m. July 13 at Westminster College’s Field Station, explore the trail and sensory garden; 2 p.m. July 17-21 at the library, STEAM activities; 11 a.m. July 20 at the library, guests from the Lawrence County Humane Society; and 11 a.m. July 27 at Ewing Park.
At 4 p.m. July 21, the library will have a Harry Potter celebration. Participants will go “after hours” at the library and, weather permitting, show “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the back lawn. Get sorted into a Hogwarts House, dress as your favorite character and come on in for some magical shenanigans.
The STEAM/Gaming Club will meet at 9 a.m. July 29 to design a club logo.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led group for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
F.D Campbell
The F. D. Campbell Memorial Library has introduced 100 new titles to the youth book collection that were received from the Pilcrow Foundation Rural Library Book Grant. The new books are on display and available for checkout.
The library’s summer raffle is underway. For a $5 donation, get a chance to win a 22-inch Blackstone Griddle, a griddle accessory kit, spices and seasonings, and a $25 gift card from The Meat Guyz. The winner will be drawn on Aug. 12. Tickets can be purchased at the library.
Dungeons & Dragons will meet from 8 a.m. to noon July 15.
Tuesdays in July Snack Art will switch to Build a Better Lunchbox. Register to build healthy lunchbox creations. Participants get a container and all the supplies to build a healthy lunchbox. Each week will be a different themed lunchbox. Registration is required before the date of the events.
Future Builders meets at 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Challenge your building skills and receive a ticket for a chance to win a building set. Geared toward ages 3 to 11, but all are welcome.
Community Explorers will meet July 13 with a special U.S. Postal Service guest. Patrons can come and find out how mail gets delivered and mail a postcard of their own. On July 20 there will be a special sweet treat guest from the community. On July 27 a community leader will announce a special event. All sessions begin at 1 p.m.
Teen Friend-zy for those age 12 and older will have a s’mores and movie night at 7 p.m. July 15. Registration required.
Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. July 18. Request a copy of this month’s choice, “The House of Velvet and Glass” by Katherine Howe.
The Friends of the Library will meet at 9 a.m. July 8. This group is always looking for new members to help raise funds for the library’s programming and special events.
The Friends of the Library’s community yard sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22. Anyone wanting to set up a table outside at the library is welcome to. Stop by and get some pizza and refreshments.
The library is sponsoring an outdoor movie night July 28 in Kennedy Park for Bessemer Community Days. Bring lawn chairs and dress as your favorite Super Mario character. The movie feature is the new Super Mario Brothers. The movie begins at 9 p.m., weather permitting. Make your own bookmark July 29 during the main community days festivities.
Ellwood City
Activities for adults and teens: Adult knitting group, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; adult coloring, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; Twenty-Something Book Group, 10 a.m. July 11; Book Bunch, noon July 12; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. July 17; Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. July 18; Bookworm Book Group, noon July 13; and Food 4 Thought Book Group, noon July 20.
Family activities: Jumpstart to Kindergarten, 10 a.m. July 11 and 18; Bee Awesome, 11 a.m. July 12; Puppet Theater performance, 6 p.m. July 19; Puppet Theater, 10 a.m. July 13; and Chalk it Up, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more event information.
Federated Library System
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator. Email director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
