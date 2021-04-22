Summer concerts to return to Pearson Park

Pearson Park will launch its annual summer music series starting June 6.
Concerts are held in the gazebo area with social distancing.
Neshannock Township and 14 sponsors provide the weekly concerts through Aug/ 29. All concerts are free to the public, who should bring their own chairs.
All concerts are two hours unless otherwise noted.
The schedule of concerts is as follows:
June 6: Lawrence County Brass Band, 3 to 5 p.m.
June 13: Following June (variety), 3 to 5 p.m.
June 20: Wrangler Band (country & rock), 3 to 5 p.m.
June 27: St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band (symphonic), 3 to 5 p.m.
July 4 (Independence Day): Red Coat Brass Band, 2 to 5 p.m., DJ Spidey, 6 to 10 p.m.
July 11: Rick Bruening (acoustic), 3 to 5 p.m.
July 18: Train Wreck (classic rock & modern country), 2 to 5 p.m.
July 25: Jon & Bob (’70s & ‘80s, acoustic), 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 1: McIltrot Brothers, Doug & Greg (’70s classic), 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 8 (Community Day): The Dorals (oldies), 2 to 5 p.m.
Aug: 15: Dante DiThomas Swing Band (Big Band music), 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 22: Manhattan (variety), 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 29: Red Coat Brass Band, 3 to 5 p.m.
Local businesses who help sponsor the music series are Neshannock Lions Club, R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Louis M. Perrotta, PC, Central Heating & Plumbing Co., Inc., Leslie & Eddie Bucci, Gale & Valerie Measel, GNC Community Federal Credit Union, Gateway Engineers, Inc., D.J. Hannon Plumbing & Heating, Pizza Joe’s, John DeGarmo, Frank B. Taylor Engineering, Giordano Construction Co., Inc. and Castle Maintenance Products, Inc.
