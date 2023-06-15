The Hometown Summer Concert series returns to Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle this summer for six shows.
The series kicks-off from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23rd with New Castle's own: The Wait. The event will feature dining, dessert and drink options from The Confluence, VentiSei Winery and Nina’s Italian Ice. Different vendors and food trucks will be at each show.
For updates for each concert, follow on Facebook: Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA, and New Visions for Lawrence County.
The concert series will continue June 30 with the '80s tribute band Totally 80’s. Other concerts include: Casanova & The Divas Band & Show, July 7; The Wrangler Band, July 21; a benefit concert for Wounded Warriors with The DiMuccio Duo, The River Saints and The Medusa Flyers, July 28; 12th Street on Aug. 11 and The Dorals and the Rapid Tappets car show on Aug. 18.
Each concert will feature a variety of food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and a chance to enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
This season's series is coordinated by Nina Sgro with the support of a summer concert committee. Sgro has a background in theater and stage management growing up in New Castle.
“Giving back to my community and watching the enjoyment the concert series brings is exactly what we hope for,” Sgro said. "The events are made possible through a partnership with Community Events LLC of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, the City of New Castle and New Visions for Lawrence County as well as financial support from the Almira Foundation, Caroline Knox Memorial Trust Fund, the Lawrence Community Foundation, Visit Lawrence County and the Downtown Business Association of New Castle.”
For more information, contact Sgro at (724) 730-8799 or email at ninasgro2003@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.