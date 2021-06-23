Summer concert series kicks off Friday

The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with "The Dorals" at Riverwalk Park.
The Dorals, a six-piece band performing music from the Baby Boomer generation from the 1950s and beyond, are celebrating their 32nd year of entertaining audiences. Members include Jim Lombardo, Dave Audia, Jack Marshall, Mark Dombeck, Steve Dombeck, Rob Verone and Sound Engineer Patrick Benicase. Their performance will be accompanied by a classic car show, hosted by the Rapid Tappets Car Club, and filling the adjacent E. Washington Street.
The Confluence will be the evening’s feature food attraction, utilizing its full menu and non-alcohol beverages.
VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches for adult enjoyment in the park. Wine bottles will be available for purchases to go. No glass permitted in Riverwalk Park.
A New Castle favorite, Nina’s Italian Ice, will be downtown to bring Cascade Park nostalgia to concert-goers, who also will be able to visit the New Visions tent for raffles and concert T-Shirts.
Also attending will be Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn offering delicious fresh butter popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as refreshing lemonade. Additionally, caricatures will be available for purchase by Caricatures by Paris.
“It is an honor to be able to present this exciting line-up for the community in which I was born and raised,” said Jeff Feola, this year’s event coordinator and host. “I hope the city of New Castle and beyond takes advantage of these exciting evenings because there are some really wonderful artists that are excited to share their music with the area.”
Upcoming concert series schedule is as follows:
•July 2 will kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with Snarfunkle's high energy acoustic show.
•July 16 will showcase the talents of the New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars, as well as Playhouse alumni and active local performers.
•On July 23, The Zoo will be delivering the best in rock from the 1970s, the '80s and today’s dance hits.
•July 30 features the Pittsburgh 80s tribute band, Totally 80s.
•Youngstown’s The Labra Brothers return to the Riverwalk Stage on Aug. 13 with their Latin funk vibe.
•Western Pennsylvania's nostalgic "My so-called 90s Band" brings a full band featuring '90s classic music on Aug. 20.
•Closing out the series Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle and will continue to offer a featured food vendor, a select menu available from The Confluence, and the taste of VentiSei Winery. A 50/50 raffle will help support the series and other community events downtown. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
All concerts are free to the public and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle, New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts, Williams-Cleaveland Company and Hessprint Graphics Associates, LLC.
