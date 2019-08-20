It’s the last hoorah for the Summer Concert Series in Riverwalk Park, coordinated by volunteers of New Visions for Lawrence County.
Friday’s concert will close the season with a performance by Juvenile Characteristics who will be on stage from 6 to 9 p.m. And in the street next to the park, kids and families can enjoy an “end of summer carnival” featuring sidewalk chalk, plinko, a duck pond, make-your-own backpack charms, free school supplies, and more.
Special thanks is extended to LCCAP, First Assembly of God New Castle, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, the New Castle YMCA, and New Visions who will be entertaining in the street.
The concert will feature an intermission by students of the Pennsylvania Martial Arts Academy. Kathy’s Catering, an ice cream truck, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the concerts are reason to bring a few extra bucks in your pocket.
“Riverwalk Park on a cool summer evening, is a beautiful place to be. It’s been a lot of fun to bring it to life with music, dancing, games, and people of all ages this season,” said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions. “The musical talent this year has been off the charts and kudos really goes to our volunteers for finding the bands and coordinating a lot of the logistics to make the series possible.”
Major sponsors of this season’s concerts include Arts & Education at the Hoyt and the Downtown Business Association. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside The Confluence, located at 214 E. Washington Street, next to the park.
