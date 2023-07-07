Hometown Summer Concerts Live! continues for the third week featuring Casanova and the Divas from 6 to 9 p.m. today on stage at Riverwalk Park in New Castle.
This group is known for getting their audiences dancing with powerhouse vocals and a magnetic stage presence, but they have a hometown musician sharing the stage. Ron Orrico will be drumming and bringing more hometown love to New Castle. The concert is free to the public and folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
There is a new selection of food vendors this week as well as a 50/50 raffle, which will be held during each concert to help support the continuation of the concert series.
Last week might have been week two, but it was the first outdoor event for Nina Sgro, the new coordinator of the series. Sgro commented, “We’ve had two great crowds and two great bands and getting to be outside last week made it even more special. This community supports live music in the park.”
The rest of the series includes The Wrangler Band on July 21; a benefit concert for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors on July 28, which will tag team with the Fireworks Festival on July 29; 12th Street Band on Aug. 11; and The Dorals on Aug. 18 to finish the season.
For more information about the series or for concert updates in case of inclement weather, visit the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
