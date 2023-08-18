Hometown Summer Concerts Live! concludes this week with The Dorals from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. The concert is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
As always, there will be food vendors as well as a 50/50 raffle to help support the continuation of the concert series.
The Dorals, who are from New Castle, began performing in 1985. Known for their doowop music, The Dorals offer a diverse playlist of hits from the 1950s through the 1990s. As a bonus, the Rapid Tappets car show will be taking over East Street and East Washington Street.
As the series comes to a close, coordinator Nina Sgro reflected on how the turnout of each concert has been “enormously encouraging.”
“The committee really worked well together with a lot of moving parts to each concert and it takes everyone working together to produce this series. I’m appreciative of all of the volunteers,” Sgro said, also thanking series sponsors, the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, City of New Castle, New Visions for Lawrence County, Almira Foundation, Caroline Knox Memorial Trust Fund, Lawrence County Foundation, Visit Lawrence County and Downtown Business Association.
To become involved with local events and this concert series, visit the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
