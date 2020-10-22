The Lawrence County Suicide Survivor Loss and Healing Support Group is now offered at the Human Services Center, 130 W. North St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Monday of the month.
The next scheduled meeting is Monday. The support group is for those who are 18 years and older who have lost someone to suicide.
RSVP or preregistration is required for each meeting so that CDC and Department of Health screening for COVID-19 can be completed prior to entering the building. Each person must comply with screening: temperature reading, wear a mask, and maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. For those who wish to participate by using Zoom meeting instead of attending in person, please provide an email address at the time of preregistration so the link can be sent to join the meeting.
If you would like to participate, please email suicidelossgroup@humanservicescenter.net or call Michele at (724) 510-3271.
