The Human Services Center hosts a monthly suicide loss and healing support group.
During the pandemic, this group has been meeting virtually through Zoom, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, unless that day is a holiday.
Participants are able to attend though their cell phone or computer, and there is a dial-in phone number that can be used to call in to the meetings as well.
The support group is for those 18 and older who have lost someone to suicide.
Anyone who would like to attend the meeting can receive a Zoom meeting link by emailing suicidelossgroup@humanservicescenter.net or by calling MIchele Kelly-Thompson at (724) 510-3271.
