The Human Services Center’s suicide prevention and support groups now are meeting virtually.
The next meeting of the Suicide Prevention Coalition will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 22. Those wanting to participate should contact Susan Cole at scole@humanservicescenter.net or by calling (724) 510-3266 to receive a link.
Other meetings are scheduled for 8:30 to 10 a.m. June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
The Suicide Loss and Healing Support Group will meet next from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 26.
To receive a link, email suicidelossgroup@humanservicescenter.net or call (724) 510-3271. Subsequent meetings are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.
