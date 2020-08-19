Suicide prevention events planned in city

Several events to mark September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month are being planned in New Castle.
All events culminate with the Lawrence County suicide prevention walk at the Riverwalk Amphitheater from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26.
Registration for the Lawrence County Out of the Darkness Experience is now open.
The experience is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Western PA chapter and the Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
This introduction to suicide prevention is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention and what people can do to fight suicide. These online talks will occur from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 8, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 and 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition is also sponsoring a window-decorating project in conjunction with the Out of the Darkness Experience.
Teams that are registered for the experience can sign up to decorate a window in Lawrence County. Teams will be partnered with a Lawrence County business and will design and create a window display at the physical location of their business partner. For questions, please contact Tonya at (724) 531-6614 and email pictures of your window to hansent@upmc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.