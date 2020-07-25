The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition offers suicide loss and healing support group meetings via Zoom conferencing.
The meetings are scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.
Those wanting to participate may connected through their cell phone or computer, but must have a dial-in number to participate by phone.
Email suicidelossgroup@humanservicescenter.net or call Michelle at (724) 510-3271 to receive a link to the meeting.
